Any buyer of Ansaldo Energia should support jobs in Italy - Min
July 25, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Any buyer of Ansaldo Energia should support jobs in Italy - Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Any buyer of Italian energy group Ansaldo Energia should be prepared to support growth and jobs in Italy, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said in Italy’s parliament on Wednesday.

“It is important that we find an investor for Ansaldo Energia...that is convinced, committed and in a position to improve not only its success in the market but also investment and employment in Italy,” Passera said when asked about the prospect of parent company Finmeccanica selling the business.

Siemens is set to offer around 1.3 billion euros ($1.57 billion) for Ansaldo, a joint venture between Italian group Finmeccanica and U.S. fundFirst Reserve, banking sources told Reuters last week. [ID: nL6E8IK6RN]

Finmeccanica has previously said it was looking to sell assets worth about 1 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8275 euros Reporting By Naomi O'Leary

