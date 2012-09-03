FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica's Ansaldo STS unit appoints new CFO
September 3, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica's Ansaldo STS unit appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian rail technology group Ansalso STS said on Monday it had appointed Christian Andi as Chief Financial Officer, at a time when parent company Finmeccanica is mulling selling the unit.

Andi, 39, will replace Alberto Milvio, Ansaldo STS said in a statement.

Finmeccanica, 30 percent owned by the state, is seeking to sell a series of non-core assets including its rail units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS to focus on its key aerospace and defence businesses and cut debt.

Japan’s Hitachi is carrying out due diligence for AnsaldoBreda and possibly Ansaldo STS. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Cowell)

