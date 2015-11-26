Italy's antitrust opens probe into alleged cement price fixing

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority has opened a probe into four cement makers for alleged price fixing and, with the tax police, has searched the offices of the companies, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies under investigation include Buzzi Unicem , Cementir Italia, Industria Cementi Giovanni Rossi and Holcim Italia, the watchdog said.

“The case concerns the possibility of an agreement ... to coordinate cement sales price increases,” it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)