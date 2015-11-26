FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's antitrust opens probe into alleged cement price fixing
November 26, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's antitrust opens probe into alleged cement price fixing

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority has opened a probe into four cement makers for alleged price fixing and, with the tax police, has searched the offices of the companies, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies under investigation include Buzzi Unicem , Cementir Italia, Industria Cementi Giovanni Rossi and Holcim Italia, the watchdog said.

“The case concerns the possibility of an agreement ... to coordinate cement sales price increases,” it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

