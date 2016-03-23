FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's antitrust watchdog investigates six consultancy firms
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Italy's antitrust watchdog investigates six consultancy firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition authority is investigating six consultancy firms over allegedly coordinating their offers in a public tender for services to the national public administration, the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rome and Milan offices of Deloitte & Touche, Meridiana Italia, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory, Reconta Ernst & Young have been searched by the authority’s officials and the finance police, it said.

The watchdog said the investigation was looking at a tender launched by Consip - Italy’s centralised procurement agency - in March last year for services supporting the country’s auditing authorities regarding programmes co-financed by the European Union.

The competition watchdog said the investigation would be concluded by the end of October next year.

Ernst & Young had no immediate comment. The other companies involved could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.