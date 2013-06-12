Italy Antitrust to investigate insurers - statement

ROME, June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust authority said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by Assicurazioni Generali and seven other insurers operating in the country, a statement said.

The insurers are being probed for possible “collusion” to fix prices on automobile insurance and other forms of damage protection, the statement said.

The other insurers targeted by the authority are Fondiaria SAI, Unipol, Allianz, Reale Mutua, Cattolica Assicurazioni, AXA and Groupama.