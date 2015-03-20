Italy watchdog probes five telecom, TV firms over sales campaigns

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust Authority said on Friday it was investigating five companies that offer telecom and satellite TV services for possible violations of consumer rights while conducting telephone sales campaigns, a statement said.

Finance police in Rome and Milan conducted inspections at the offices of the Italian unit of Vodafone, Telecom Italia, Fastweb, H3g and satellite TV provider Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, according to the statement.

The antitrust authority did not say how long the investigation would last or what the possible sanctions might be.