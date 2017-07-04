MILAN, July 4 Italy's antitrust authority has
launched a probe into possible abuse by Telecom Italia (TIM)
of its dominant market position in the rollout of
ultrafast broadband in rural and sparsely populated areas, the
watchdog said on Tuesday.
TIM and Italy's government have been at loggerheads over the
rollout of superfast Internet in so-called non-economically
viable areas for weeks, since Rome accused the phone group of
jeopardizing tenders launched by the government in the same
regions.
The watchdog said it would look into whether TIM had tried
to obstruct the state tenders and whether it preemptively sought
to secure clients, also using anti-competitive commercial
practices.
TIM could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)