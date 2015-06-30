FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy watchdog launches non-compliance proceedings against mobile firms
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Italy watchdog launches non-compliance proceedings against mobile firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had launched non-compliance proceedings against four mobile operators for continuing to supply customers with payable services they did not ask for or at least not knowingly and then charging them.

The watchdog said the four companies, which include Telecom Italia’s TIM, Britain’s Vodafone, Vimpelcom’s Italian mobile phone unit Wind and CK Hutchison Holdings’ H3G, had already been sanctioned in January for “providing misleading information” and for “aggressive conduct”.

Various consumers later reported that the practices were continuing, the authority said in a statement.

At the end of the investigation, which will last 120 days, the watchdog will decide if there will be any fines.

A spokesmen for Wind had no immediate comment and a spokesman for H3G declined to comment. Spokespeople at Vodafone and Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.