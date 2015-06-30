Italy watchdog launches non-compliance proceedings against mobile firms

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had launched non-compliance proceedings against four mobile operators for continuing to supply customers with payable services they did not ask for or at least not knowingly and then charging them.

The watchdog said the four companies, which include Telecom Italia’s TIM, Britain’s Vodafone, Vimpelcom’s Italian mobile phone unit Wind and CK Hutchison Holdings’ H3G, had already been sanctioned in January for “providing misleading information” and for “aggressive conduct”.

Various consumers later reported that the practices were continuing, the authority said in a statement.

At the end of the investigation, which will last 120 days, the watchdog will decide if there will be any fines.

A spokesmen for Wind had no immediate comment and a spokesman for H3G declined to comment. Spokespeople at Vodafone and Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Toni Reinhold)