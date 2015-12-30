FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple to pay Italy 318 mln euros, sign tax deal
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Apple to pay Italy 318 mln euros, sign tax deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Apple will pay the Italian tax office 318 million euros ($348 million) to settle a dispute and sign an accord early next year on how to manage its tax liabilities from 2015 onwards, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Italian prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Apple failed to pay corporate taxes to the tune of 879 million euros, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

The source added on Wednesday that while the judicial probe remained open for now, the settlement with the tax agency would likely have a positive impact on the investigation, which also involves three Apple managers.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.