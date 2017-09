MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry in March had net inflows worth 18.8 billion euros ($25.94 billion), industry body Assogestioni said on Wednesday, up from 11.8 billion euros the previous month.

Cumulated net inflows so far this year total 29.1 billion euros, a record for the quarter since 2000, Assogestioni said. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)