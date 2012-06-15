FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to sell Sace, Fintecna, Simest for 10 bln euros - Grilli
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Italy to sell Sace, Fintecna, Simest for 10 bln euros - Grilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s sale of three companies held by the Economy Ministry to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP)will bring in 10 billion euros that will help reduce debt, Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday.

By the end of the year the ministry will complete the sale of Sace, an insurer of Italian companies’ activities abroad, Simest, a service provider to Italian companies operating outside the country, and Fintecna, a holding company, Grilli said.

The income from the sale can be used to buy back sovereign bonds, and to pay the state’s outstanding bills to companies, Grilli said.

The government also said CDP would help sell real estate owned by local administrations and the military.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.