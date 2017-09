MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry had net outflows of 582 million euros ($789.45 million) in December from inflows of 4.788 billion euros a month earlier, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Thursday.

For the year inflows totaled 64.9 billion euros, Assogestioni said in a note. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)