Italy asset managers see 6.9 bln euros of net inflows in April
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Italy asset managers see 6.9 bln euros of net inflows in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy asset managers had net inflows of 6.9 billion euros ($8.93 billion) in April, data from Assogestioni showed on Tuesday.

Generali, IntesaSanpaolo and Franklin Templeton were able to report net inflows of more than 1 billion euros each last month.

French asset manager Amundi had net outflows for 500 million euros while Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, at the centre of a derivatives scandal, reported outflows for 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia, Writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Francesca Landini)

