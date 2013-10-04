FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM signs off powers over strategic assets- govt source
October 4, 2013 / 12:44 PM / 4 years ago

Italy PM signs off powers over strategic assets- govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta has signed a decree that gives the government special powers over assets considered of national strategic importance, including the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia, a government source said on Friday.

The decree also extends the special powers to the grids of power grid operator Terna and gas transport group Snam , according to a draft of the decree that was seen by Reuters last month. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

