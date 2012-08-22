FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Atlantia expects to raise 2012 targets- CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 22, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Atlantia expects to raise 2012 targets- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIMINI, Italy, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Italian road toll operator Atlantia expects to raise its financial targets for this year, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Wednesday.

“We think our accounts are solid thanks to international growth, and we also expect to improve our figures for this year,” Castellucci told reporters at a conference in the coastal town of Rimini, without elaborating.

On Aug. 13, Atlantia, Italy’s biggest road toll operator, said traffic on its main motorway network fell 4.7 percent in the main July-August holiday period from the year earlier.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.