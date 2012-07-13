Italy sells top planned amount at bond sale

MILANO, July 13 (Reuters) - Italy sold the top planned amount in bonds at an auction on Friday, overcoming a market test after Moody’s overnight cut its rating on the euro zone’s third-largest economy to just two notches above junk status.

The Treasury raised 5.25 billion euros at the sale, hours after Moody’s cut Italy by two notches to ‘Baa2’.

The unexpected rating downgrade pushed Italian bond yields higher ahead of the sale. But the Treasury placed a new three-year bond at an average 4.65 percent yield, below what it last paid on this maturity and its lowest since May.

In June Italy paid a six-month high of 5.3 percent at an auction which came just ahead of cliffhanging elections in Greece and soon after an unconvincing first deal to help Spanish banks.

Analysts said progress on Spain’s bank bailout had somewhat helped ease pressures on peripheral euro zone debt, but sentiment remained extremely fragile.

The three-year sale was covered 1.73 times, up from a bid-to-cover of 1.59 in mid-June.

Italy also sold three bonds due in 2019, 2022 and 2023 which it no longer issues on a regular basis for a total of 1.75 billion euros. The March 2022 bond fetched a 5.82 percent yield and the August 2023 was sold at an average 5.89 percent rate.

Demand for the three bonds - which were probably specifically requested by primary dealers - totalled around 1.8 times the amount sold.