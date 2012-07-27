Draghi pledge prompts fall in Italy 6-mth yields at auction

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s six-month borrowing costs fell to 2.454 percent at auction on Friday, mirroring a rally in the debt of stressed euro zone countries fuelled by a strong commitment to the single currency signalled by the head of the European Central Bank.

It was the lowest yield since May Italy has paid on this maturity.

At a similar sale a month ago, six-month yields had soared to 2.96 percent, the highest since December, as investors fretted about Spain’s troubles and their impact on Italy.

Friday’s auction was covered 1.6 times, in line with a month ago.

Bold comments by ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday that the central bank was ready to do whatever necessary to save the euro have eased market pressure on Italian and Spanish bonds, especially at the short end of the curve.

Draghi said unreasonably high government borrowing costs fell in the ECB’s remit if they hampered monetary policy.

Caution about the speed of possible ECB action pushed Italian yields higher ahead of the auction compared with lows seen earlier in the session.

Italy will face a more challenging test on Monday when it is due to offer five- and 10-year bonds for up to 4.75 billion euros, together with a three-year bond it no longer sells on a regular basis for up to 750 million euros.