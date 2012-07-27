UPDATE 1-Italy T-bill cost lowest since May on Draghi pledge

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s six-month borrowing costs fell to 2.45 percent at auction on Friday, as debt of stressed euro zone countries rallied after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled stronger action to defend the single currency.

Draghi’s reference in bold comments on Thursday to high government borrowing costs helped Rome pay the lowest six-month yield at auction since May, even though Germany’s Bundesbank poured cold water on market expectations of ECB action just before the sale.

“The auction saw good demand and lower yields,” said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti. “However, tensions remain.”

At a similar sale a month ago, six-month yields had soared to 2.96 percent, the highest since December, as investors fretted about Spain’s troubles and their impact on Italy.

Friday’s 8.5 billion euro auction was covered 1.6 times, in line with a month ago. Eight billion euros of maturing bills likely helped demand.

“We saw good interest from small investors and -- for the first time after a very long time -- also from foreign banks. Yields would have come in even lower but for the Bundesbank’s comments,” a bond trader at primary dealer bank said.

Germany’s central bank said it remained critical of the ECB’s government bond purchase programme, which has been mothballed since the ECB defended Italy and Spain last year.

On Thursday, Draghi had raised expectations the bank could act to ease acute upwards pressure on Italian and Spanish bond yields by saying the ECB was ready to do whatever it took within its mandate to preserve the euro.

A sale of five- and 10-year bonds on Monday will offer a better gauge of investor sentiment towards Italy, which has been suffering due to fears that neighbouring Spain may need further external aid as the bloc’s debt crisis drags on.

Solid domestic demand, which has helped Italy retain market access throughout the crisis, is geared towards shorter maturities.

Analysts say volatile markets make it hard to predict the outcome of the sale in terms of yields, but Rome’s decision to cancel a mid-August bond sale should support demand.

Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros in bonds, including also 2015 bond it no longer sells on a regular basis.

See-sawing Italian yields were back below 6 percent on a 10-year maturity at mid-session on Friday after a report in French daily Le Monde about a coordinated action to ease pressure on bonds of stressed euro zone countries.

The newspaper, which cited unnamed sources, said the ECB was willing to take part in the action on condition that governments agreed to tap the bloc’s bailout funds, the European Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism.