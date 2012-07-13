FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy sells bonds at lower yield post-downgrade
July 13, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Italy sells bonds at lower yield post-downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian three-year borrowing costs eased well below 5 percent on Friday at a bond auction as the euro zone’s third-largest economy passed a tough market test after Moody’s overnight cut its sovereign rating to just two notches above junk status.

The Treasury sold 3.5 billion euros in bonds, at the top of its planned issue range.

The Treasury has still to publish results for the sale of three off-the-run bonds.

The unexpected rating downgrade pushed Italian bond yields higher ahead of the sale. But the Treasury placed a new three-year bond at an average 4.65 percent yield, below the 5.3 percent yield it last paid on this maturity and the lowest since May.

