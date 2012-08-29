FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Italy's 6-mth yields fall to 1.585 pct at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s six-month borrowing costs fell to 1.585 percent at an auction on Wednesday, their lowest level since March, helped by investor appetite for short-term paper and expectations that the European Central Bank will resume its bond-buying scheme.

The Treasury had paid 2.45 percent on the same maturity at a mid-July auction, just a few days before the ECB pledged to reactivate its bond purchase programme, with a special focus on short-dated debt.

On Wednesday, Rome sold 9 billion euros bills with bids totalling 1.69 times the offer, sightly up from 1.61 at the end-July auction.

The Italian Treasury will face a tougher market test on Thursday when it offers up to 6.5 billion euros in five and 10-year bonds. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

