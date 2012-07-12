UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian T-bill sale

(Adds comparisons) MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following Treasury bills at auction on Thursday. It planned to sell 7.5 billion euros in bills, against 10.425 billion euros in 12-month and three-month T-bills maturing on July 16. Details can be found on page. The Treasury said that it would not offer three-month bills this month due to a lack of specific cash requirements. TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE JULY 12, 2013 12/07/12 13/06/12 (*) Gross yield 2.697 3.972 (**) Assigned price 97.367 96.139 Total bids 11.596 bln 11.261 bln Assigned 7.500 bln 6.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.546 1.732 (*) Compares with BOT bill due June 14, 2013 (**) Highest auction yield since December (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)