FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian T-bill sale
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian T-bill sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comparisons)
    MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following Treasury bills at auction on Thursday.    
    It planned to sell 7.5 billion euros in bills, against
10.425 billion euros in 12-month and three-month T-bills
maturing on July 16. Details can be found on page.   
    The Treasury said that it would not offer three-month bills
this month due to a lack of specific cash requirements.
    
TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE JULY 12, 2013
                      12/07/12          13/06/12 (*)         
Gross yield             2.697             3.972  (**)        
Assigned price         97.367            96.139            
Total bids             11.596 bln        11.261 bln          
Assigned                7.500 bln         6.500 bln           
Bid-to-cover ratio      1.546             1.732               
    
(*) Compares with BOT bill due June 14, 2013  
(**) Highest auction yield since December

 (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.