Italy sells max amount of 2 bln euros of off-the-run bonds
April 12, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Italy sells max amount of 2 bln euros of off-the-run bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy sold the maximum targeted amount of 2 billion euros of three off-the-run bonds at an auction on Thursday.

Italy sold the November 2015 BTP bond at an average 3.92 percent yield for 395 million euros.

It sold 687 million euros of a February 2020 BTP bond at 5.04 percent.

It also sold 918 million euros of an August 2023 BTP bond at an average 5.57 percent yield.

The off-the-run sale had been announced for an overall amount of between 1.0 billion and 2 billion euros. The overall bid-to-cover was 2.20.

