Italy car sales drop 17.6 pct in January
February 1, 2013

Italy car sales drop 17.6 pct in January

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in recession-hit Italy fell 17.58 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 113,525 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Friday.

In December, car sales plunged 22.5 percent, bringing the total decline for 2012 to 19.87 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures.

Italian carmaker Fiat’s market share rose slightly to 30.1 percent in January, according to a statement by Fiat, compared to 29.3 percent in December. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

