REFILE-Italy looks at new car sales incentives-sources

* Auto industry presses government for help

* Industry hopes for three-year incentives scheme

* Fiat not involved, does now want incentives

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy is considering a new car incentive plan to boost sales as its automotive market carees towards its fifth annual decline and Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government comes under pressure to stimulate a struggling economy.

A toxic brew of a weak economy, tight credit conditions, the highest petrol prices in Europe, fewer new models from local carmaker Fiat, and a crackdown on tax evasion by the Monti government that has hit sales of larger cars has prompted car industry groups to ramp up pressure on Monti.

“The government is working with representatives of Italy’s most important industries to see if there can be useful measures to boost growth,” an Industry Minister source told Reuters.

A new meeting on the automotive sector is scheduled in a couple of weeks to discuss the issue, the source added.

“At the moment, specific incentives for the automotive sector are not on the table,” the source said.

According to data provided by industry trade groups, the car sector accounts for 11.6 percent of Italy’s GDP and 16.6 percent of tax revenues. A car incentive scheme will not cost anything, because the boost in GDP related to the scheme will boost fiscal revenues, car producers’ associaton Anfia has said.

“Car industry associations hope something will happen,” a source close to the matter says. “The ministry looks very focused, but it hasn’t made a final decision yet.”

Car sales incentives are seen as bitter medicine, because when the cash payments for customers expire, car demand slumps. To remedy that effect, industry associations asked for a three-year scheme with decreasing contributions to avoid the hangover of a single year plan.

Italy’s largest car maker Fiat is not involved in the negotiations. Fiat is no longer part of Anfia, one of the industry groups in talks with the ministry.

“Fiat is against any kind of car incentives,” Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne repeated recently.

Analysts agree, up to a point.

“Incentives are a drug for the sector and help avoid facing overcapacity problems,” Marco Cristofori analyst at Centrobanca said. “But considering that the market in Italy is at a more than 25-year low, they can be useful to prevent the industry from being knocked out.”

Car dealers group Federauto said recently that up to 30 percent of Italy’s 2,250 car dealerships risk closing their doors by the end of this year. Car dealerships account for some 40 percent of jobs in Italy’s automotive sector.

Auto trade groups are thinking of a cash-for-clunkers scheme with a full contribution the first year, 70 to 80 percent the second year and a new decrease the third, the source close to the matter said. The scheme would be just for cars with Co2 emissions below a certain level.

Car dealers’ lobby Federauto is pressing the government to increase a tax break for companies and self-employed people who buy cars for professional reasons. Only 40 percent of the cost, or up to 18,000 euros, is deductible.

“The government should focus on tax breaks,” said Stefano Mor, service manager at Sagam Audi dealership in Milan.

ITALY‘S CAR MARKET AT ALMOST 30-YEAR LOW

The market will not recover until 2015, analysts say. And dealers privately say they do not ever see car sales hitting 2.49 million again, as at their peak in 2007.

“The recovery of volumes from the car hauler’s strike, when sales fell 26.7 percent, did not take place,” Centro Studi Promotor at said at beginning of May.

“Based on the April numbers, our projections built on the past six months indicate full-year car sales at 1.46 million, a figure not seen since 1983.”

May figures are due out at the end of this week.