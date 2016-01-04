FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy car sales rise 18.7 pct in December
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 4, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Italy car sales rise 18.7 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 18.65 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 109,395 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.

Italian registrations are up 15.75 percent for the whole of 2015, the ministry added.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ share of the Italian market stood at 29.46 percent in December, compared with 27.85 percent the previous month, according to calculations done by Reuters. FCA’s market share is at 28.3 percent for the whole of 2015, up from 27.7 percent the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.