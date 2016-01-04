Italy car sales rise 18.7 pct in December

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 18.65 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 109,395 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.

Italian registrations are up 15.75 percent for the whole of 2015, the ministry added.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ share of the Italian market stood at 29.46 percent in December, compared with 27.85 percent the previous month, according to calculations done by Reuters. FCA’s market share is at 28.3 percent for the whole of 2015, up from 27.7 percent the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)