FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avalanche kills two in Italy's Dolomites
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Avalanche kills two in Italy's Dolomites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two skiers were killed on Friday in an avalanche in the Dolomites, close to the resort of Cortina d‘Ampezzo in Italy, police said.

The avalanche broke loose from the Cristallo mountain group in the Dolomites, right below the Forcella Staunies peak, an area were there are no regular ski slopes, the police said.

“At the moment rescuers are at work to check if there are other people involved,” police official Leonardo Landi said.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Sara Rossi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.