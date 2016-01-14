FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU ready to engage with Italy on revised plan for bank bad loans
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU ready to engage with Italy on revised plan for bank bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission is ready to engage with Italy on a revised plan to help domestic banks offload their non-performing loans, a Commission spokeswoman told Reuters.

“Italy has just contacted the Commission with an informal outline of its current views on a potential way forward (on bank bad loans),” a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The Commission is ready to engage further with Italy on this basis”.

The Italian government has been talking with the Commission since February last year on a project to tackle bad loans at its banks, which climbed to around 200 billion euros at the end of last year.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.