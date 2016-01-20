EU's Vestager says in constructive talks with Italy on stressed loans

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission is engaged in “very constructive” talks with the Italian government to find a solution to the issue of banks’ stressed loans, the EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We are in a very constructive dialogue with the Italian authorities in order to enable what the Italian government finds necessary for the financial sector to serve the real economy,” Vestager said, noting that the Commission is engaged in solving the problem of bad loans.

Italy sent to Brussels last week a new plan to give Italian lenders the option of buying state guarantees to make it easier to transfer non-performing loans into special-purpose vehicles (SPV) set up to sell them on the market. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)