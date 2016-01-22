FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Vestager to meet Italian finmin on Jan. 26 on bad bank loans
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Vestager to meet Italian finmin on Jan. 26 on bad bank loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will meet the Italian finance minister on Jan.26 in Brussels, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Friday, as talks for a solution to Italian banks’ bad loans reach a critical point.

“Commissioner Vestager will meet Minister of Finance Pier Carlo Padoan next Tuesday,” the spokesman told a news conference, replying to a question on whether a deal is possible in the coming days after Italy proposed a new plan last week.

Rome and Brussels have been negotiating for more than a year what to do with non-performing loans burdening Italian banks since the 2009-2012 euro zone debt crisis.

A technical meeting between Italian and Commission representatives is scheduled on Friday in Brussels, but has not yet started, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.