Italy hopes for quick EU approval of new bad loans plan

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy has presented a new proposal to the European Commission to help its domestic banks offload bad loans and is hoping for a quick approval, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

Asked at a press conference whether the new proposal included a state guarantee mechanism, he said this could be part of the plan.

“I hope it won’t take long (for the measure to be approved),” Padoan told reporters.