Italy hopes for quick EU approval of new bad loans plan
January 14, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Italy hopes for quick EU approval of new bad loans plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy has presented a new proposal to the European Commission to help its domestic banks offload bad loans and is hoping for a quick approval, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

Asked at a press conference whether the new proposal included a state guarantee mechanism, he said this could be part of the plan.

“I hope it won’t take long (for the measure to be approved),” Padoan told reporters.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca Landini

