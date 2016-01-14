UPDATE 1-Italy tables new bad loan plan with state guarantee option

(Combines two stories, adding details)

By Francesca Landini and Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS/MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy has presented a new proposal to the European Commission to help its banks offload bad loans and hopes it will be approved soon, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

The new plan will give Italian lenders the option of buying state guarantees to make it easier to transfer sour loans into special-purpose vehicles (SPV) set up to sell them on the market, a source close to the matter said.

Rome, whose banks are clogged with around 200 billion euros ($217 bln) in bad loans, has been in talks with the European Commission on ways of solving this problem since February last year.

In October, Brussels threw out a previous plan, which called for the creation of a single “bad bank” vehicle able to make use of state guarantees, after objections to how the guarantees would be priced.

Padoan said on Thursday that a mechanism involving state guarantees could be part of Rome’s new proposal but did not elaborate.

“I hope it won’t take long (for the measure to be approved),” he said.

The source said a voluntary guarantee that could be bought under market conditions complied with European rules and would help lenders sell their bad loans via SPVs, making the market more efficient.

“Taking part in this initiative sponsored by the treasury and the Bank of Italy would give banks, particularly the small ones, leverage to sell their bad loans at a fair price,” the source said.

The source said that at the moment the market for non-performing loans in Italy was mis-pricing assets because of its lack of liquidity.

The new plan is seen as being less supportive of banks than the previous proposal, as lenders will now have to buy the guarantees at market conditions.

Nevertheless, the news that Rome was in talks with Brussels on a new proposal boosted shares in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has the highest of bad debts relative to all customer loans among top Italian banks.

The stock was up nearly 3 percent at 1600 GMT, while Milan’s blue-chip Ftse MIB index was down 1 percent.