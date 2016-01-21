FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi says bad bank should have been done before
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi says bad bank should have been done before

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy should have set up a bad bank to hold lenders’ bad loans before Europe tightened its rules on bank rescues, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

“Even if we reach a deal over the week-end it would not be decisive... (the bad bank) should have been done before the new rules came into force,” Renzi told Italian state broadcaster RAI Uno on Thursday.

Italy and the European Union are likely to reach agreement by next week on a way to help banks sell bad loans, an Italian source close to the talks said earlier on Thursday.

Rome has been in talks with the EU over such a plan for nearly a year, but a compromise has been hard to reach.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.