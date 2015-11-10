FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 200 bln euros in September
November 10, 2015

Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 200 bln euros in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose to 200 billion euros in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday, suggesting domestic lenders are still struggling to contain the growth of soured debt.

Loans least likely to be repaid, or “sofferenze”, were at 198 billion euros in August.

Lending by Italian banks to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 0.9 percent in September after falling 0.8 percent in August. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alessia Pe, editing by Isla Binnie)

