FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy confident on talks with EU over bad bank - official
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy confident on talks with EU over bad bank - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Italy’s deputy director general Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday he was confident about a positive outcome of discussions between the government and European authorities over measures to help banks offload non-performing loans.

“The discussions with the competition authorities are very serious and detailed,” Panetta told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

Italy’s plan to create a “bad bank”, or a vehicle backed by the state to buy bad loans off lenders, has stalled due to tougher EU rules on state aid.

Panetta said he preferred to call it an “opportunity bank” but added he hoped it would become “less and less necessary” once the government adopted new measures to speed up bankruptcy procedures. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.