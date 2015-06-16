Bank of Italy confident on talks with EU over bad bank - official

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Italy’s deputy director general Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday he was confident about a positive outcome of discussions between the government and European authorities over measures to help banks offload non-performing loans.

“The discussions with the competition authorities are very serious and detailed,” Panetta told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

Italy’s plan to create a “bad bank”, or a vehicle backed by the state to buy bad loans off lenders, has stalled due to tougher EU rules on state aid.

Panetta said he preferred to call it an “opportunity bank” but added he hoped it would become “less and less necessary” once the government adopted new measures to speed up bankruptcy procedures. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)