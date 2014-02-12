FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's state holding company rules out role in any "bad bank"
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's state holding company rules out role in any "bad bank"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s state holding company Cassa dei Depositi on Wednesday ruled out involvement by his group in the creation of any state-backed “bad bank” to help financial institutions take care of problem loans.

“We can’t be involved because the first rule of the CDP is the prudent management of the savings of the Italian people,” Franco Bassanini told reporters at an event in Rome.

Central bank governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday urged Italy’s lenders to take “ambitious” steps to get bad loans off their books, fuelling speculation that Italy might set up a “bad bank,” like Spain and Ireland. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)

