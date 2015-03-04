FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian total bad debts seen rising to 350 bln euros by year-end-UniCredit
March 4, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italian total bad debts seen rising to 350 bln euros by year-end-UniCredit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks are expected to rise to 350 billion euros ($389 billion) by the end of the year from around 330 billion euros now, UniCredit’s Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Wednesday.

“It is a stunning figure that is absorbing a huge amount of capital,” Nicastro said during a hearing before the finance committee of Italys’ senate.

The treasury is studying the possibility of setting up a bad bank to help domestic banks offload soured loans.

$1 = 0.8990 euros Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini

