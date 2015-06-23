Italy to review measures to help banks handle bad loans -source

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government will review two measures aimed at helping banks collect on or sell bad loans at a Cabinet meeting later on Tuesday, a source in the premier’s office said.

One piece of legislation to be discussed would reduce lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and help banks recover collateral more quickly, while the other would cut the period of tax write-offs on bad debts, the source told Reuters.

Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros ($212.80 billion) of non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be repaid, during a three-year economic slump. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Steve Scherer)