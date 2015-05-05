FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy must solve bad loans problem to leave crisis behind-minister
May 5, 2015

Italy must solve bad loans problem to leave crisis behind-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy must solve the problem of banks’ soured loans to finally leave behind a long economic and financial crisis, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Rome is in talks with the European Commission on a plan to set up a state-sponsored vehicle to buy bad loans from banks. Padoan said EU state aid rules were the main obstacle to finding a solution.

“State aid rules are not the 10 Commandemnts ... I hope we can get to a solution,” he said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

