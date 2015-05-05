Italy minister points to 15 pct as fair price for bad loans

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - The Italian government’s efforts to set up a vehicle to buy soured loans off banks aim to create a market for these assets with “acceptable” prices, the economy minister said on Tuesday, pointing to an average level of 15 percent of face value.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy needs to solve the problem of banks’ troubled loans - which totalled 350 billion euros ($390.53 billion) or 17.7 percent of total loans at end-2014 - to finally leave behind a long crisis.

“The idea is to create a market where to sell problematic loans to investors that are interested but at acceptable prices, we are talking about 15 cents of nominal value for a loan worth 100 cents,” he said.

Sales of non-performing loans in Italy are held back by the pricing gap existing in the market between what investors would be ready to pay and banks’ book values for these assets. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za)