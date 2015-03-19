FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Carige raises rights issue size to up to 850 mln euros
March 19, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

Banca Carige raises rights issue size to up to 850 mln euros

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Banca Carige said on Thursday its board had increased the size of planned cash call to up to 850 million euros ($904 million) from an initial proposal of a 700 million euro capital hike the bank had submitted to the European Central Bank.

The Italian mid-sized lender needs to fill an 814 million euro ($870 million) capital gap after failing a Europe-wide banking health check last year.

Carige also said the ECB had set a CET 1 of 11.5 pct as specific capital requirement for the Genoa-based lender. ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

