UPDATE 1-Banca Carige increases size of share issue by 20 pct to $900 mln

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige said on Thursday its board has increased the size of its planned share issue to up to 850 million euros ($904 million) from an initial proposal submitted to the European Central Bank for 700 million euros.

The mid-sized lender needs to fill an 814 million euro ($870 million) capital gap after failing last year’s health checks on Europe’s banks.

The rights issue will boost its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital adequacy ratio to 12.7 percent of risk-adjusted assets from a level of 8.4 percent as of end-December, Carige said, adding that the ECB had set for the bank a goal of reaching a CET 1 ratio of 11.5 percent by July.

The 850 million-euro rights issue is fully guaranteed by a bank consortium headed by Mediobanca, the bank said. The board had also proposed a 1-for-100 share consolidation.

Carige confirmed initial plans to sell its private banking and the consumer credit units as additional measures to strengthen its capital base.

It also said it was looking to dispose of a portfolio of bad debt worth between 1-1.5 billion euros and it was seeking the help of external debt collection firms to improve the management of soured loans.

In a business plan that extends to 2019, the regional lender also said on Thursday it was aiming for an annual net profit of 208 million euros by the end of the period, with the CET 1 ratio at 12 percent at the end of 2019.

The lender posted a net loss of 617 million euros for 2014. ($1=0.9405 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)