MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Fitch on Monday downgraded Italian regional lender Banca Carige to ‘B-’ from ‘B’ citing deposit outflows, from the end of 2015 until the end of the first quarter of this year.

In a statement, the rating agency said that the lower evaluation also reflected the weak asset quality and the loss-making business model of the Genoa-based bank.

The outlook on Carige’s long-term issuer rating is stable, Fitch said.