Veneto Banca says liquidity coverage ratio 63.42 pct at end-May

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Veneto Banca, which is seeking to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in an initial public offering, said on Friday its liquidity coverage ratio stood at 63.42 percent at the end of May, below a 70 percent minimum regulatory requirement.

The bank disclosed the level in an update to its prospectus for the IPO.

It had previously said it expected the liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of a bank’s ability to ride out short-term cash outflows, should return above the regulatory threshold once the cash call is completed. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)