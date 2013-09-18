FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lazard to advise administrators on sale of Italy's Pop Spoleto
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

Lazard to advise administrators on sale of Italy's Pop Spoleto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Special administrators appointed by the Bank of Italy to run Banca Popolare di Spoleto, a small cooperative lender, have chosen investment bank Lazard to advise on investors interested in buying the Italian bank.

Potential buyers will have time until the end of October to look through the lender’s balance sheet and will then have to file a bid for the bank or for a stake in it, the administrators said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will be up to the Bank of Italy to examine the final offers and decide, the statement said.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 29.5 percent stake in the troubled lender. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.