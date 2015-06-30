FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare not worried by impact of IRB model review
June 30, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare not worried by impact of IRB model review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare expects a limited negative effect on its core capital ratio from the revision of data series used in its internal risk models, a top executive said on Tuesday.

The revision “will certainly have an impact on risk-weighted assets, meaning they will increase, and on the CET 1 ratio. We do not believe the size of the impact is worrying,” the bank’s director general, Maurizio Faroni, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

He said that the bank expected to complete the process by the end of the year.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala

