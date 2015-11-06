Italian govt gives final approval to EU bank bail-in measures

ROME, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet gave final approval on Friday to new rules on propping up failed banks, implementing a European Union directive aimed at protecting taxpayers from the risk of having to bail out troubled lenders.

The so-called bank recovery and resolution directive (BRRD) imposes losses on shareholders and creditors of ailing lenders, in a process known as “bail-in”, before any taxpayers’ money can be tapped in a bank rescue.

The European Union drew up the new rules in an effort to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, when a number of governments had to salvage failing banks at huge expense. EU states are adapting national laws to bring themselves into line with the EU norms, which come into force in January.

Italy’s lower house of parliament approved the bill containing the measures in July and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s cabinet gave its final approval on Friday, said government undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti.

The Treasury is expected to apply the new rules swiftly to help recapitalise four small lenders that are under special administration -- Banca Marche, Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara (Carife) and Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti (Carichieti).

The new Italian law gives priority to claims arising from deposits over other senior unsecured debt, which may be converted into equity to recapitalise a failing bank.

Under previous legislation, depositors and bondholders had the same rank and losses were shared equally.

Details of the planned rescue of the four lenders are sketchy, but a fund set up by Italian banks to guarantee depositors is expected to provide the bulk of the funds. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)