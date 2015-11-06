Italy says has not yet approved EU bank bail-in measures

ROME, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy has not yet definitively approved new EU rules on propping up failed banks, the prime minister’s office said on Friday, contradicting previous comments by a junior minister.

Cabinet Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti said earlier on Friday that the cabinet had definitively approved the European Union directive aimed at protecting taxpayers from the risk of having to bail out troubled lenders.

However, the prime minister’s office said in a later statement that the cabinet had only “examined” the so-called Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), taking into account the opinions of several parliamentary committees, but had yet not approved it.

Approval is expected at another cabinet meeting in the near future, after the lower house EU Affairs committee has given its opinion.

The BRRD imposes losses on shareholders and creditors of ailing lenders, in a process known as “bail-in”, before any taxpayers’ money can be tapped in a bank rescue. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)