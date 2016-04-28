FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy says draft law could cut credit recovery process to 7-8 months - source
#Bankruptcy News
April 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Bank of Italy says draft law could cut credit recovery process to 7-8 months - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy has calculated that a draft law allowing creditors to recover bad debts without involving the court system could drastically reduce the length of time the process requires, a source familiar with the matter said.

Italian banks are groaning under 360 billion euros ($407.5 billion) in bad loans, which take years to shift partly due to a slow and inefficient justice system.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s cabinet is due to meet on Friday to discuss a draft law aimed at making credit recovery more efficient, according to a government source. Another source said the decree will include an option to bypass the law courts.

The Bank of Italy produced a study which said having the option to avoid involving the courts could cut the process to 7-8 months from three and a half years, the first source said. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
