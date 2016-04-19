FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca does not exclude bank fund intervention in cash call
April 19, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca does not exclude bank fund intervention in cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlante bank fund may take part in the upcoming capital increase of Veneto Banca, the lender’s Chief Executive Cristiano Carrus said on Tuesday.

“I won’t rule anything out. At the moment a consortium led by Banca IMI is working on the preparation of the pre-marketing phase of the initial public offering,” Carrus said, answering questions by reporters on the role of the fund.

The Veneto-based bank is expected to raise 1 billion euros in the cash call which is expected in mid-June.

It will not contribute to the newly-created bank fund, Carrus said.

The Atlante fund was set up this month to help weaker banks raise capital on the market and will fully underwrite the upcoming 1.76-billion euro capital increase by Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
