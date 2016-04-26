FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB gives green light to Italy fund to buy significant stake in Pop Vicenza
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

ECB gives green light to Italy fund to buy significant stake in Pop Vicenza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and Bank of Italy have given the green light to Quaestio, which manages a newly created bank rescue fund, to buy a stake of more than 50 percent in Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI), Quaestio said in a statement.

Italy’s market watchdog said in a separate statement that the rescue fund would not have to launch a takeover bid on Popolare di Vicenza following the forthcoming rights issue.

Looking to arrest a slide in Italian banking shares, the government this month persuaded major financial institutions to create a 4 billion euro bailout fund, which looks set to be used for the first time to ensure the troubled Popolare di Vicenza can raise the capital it needs to stay afloat. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.